    Holiday Greetings from 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Holiday Greetings from members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 01:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990203
    VIRIN: 251209-A-FX425-1002
    Filename: DOD_111438373
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from 2d TSB, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2SIGBDE
    Holiday Greetings 2025
    Holiday Season 2025

