CGC Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) - Low Visibility

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) approaches the Ambassador Bridge in thick fog while making the transit down river to conduct Aids to Navigation work in support of Operation Fall Retrieve. As a part of Operation Fall Retrieve, Bristol Bay temporarily disestablishes more than 100 floating Aids to Navigation in Lake Erie and the Detroit River ahead of the winter ice season.



(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)