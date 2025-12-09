Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Coal Shovel 2025

    MIDDLE BASS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Stephen Nolan 

    USCGC BRISTOL BAY

    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) breaks ice in Lake Erie north of Middle Bass Island, Ohio in support of Operation Coal Shovel 2025. Operation Coal Shovel is an annual domestic ice-breaking mission conducted on Lakes Huron, Ontario, Erie, St. Clair, the St. Clair/Detroit river system and St. Lawrence Seaway.

    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 23:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990193
    VIRIN: 250122-G-UQ779-4371
    Filename: DOD_111438299
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MIDDLE BASS, OHIO, US

    ice breaking
    Bristol Bay
    ice breaking District 9

