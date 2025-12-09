Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) breaks ice in Lake Erie north of Middle Bass Island, Ohio in support of Operation Coal Shovel 2025. Operation Coal Shovel is an annual domestic ice-breaking mission conducted on Lakes Huron, Ontario, Erie, St. Clair, the St. Clair/Detroit river system and St. Lawrence Seaway.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 23:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990193
|VIRIN:
|250122-G-UQ779-4371
|Filename:
|DOD_111438299
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|MIDDLE BASS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
