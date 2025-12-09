Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Stronger Together

    PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 22:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990192
    VIRIN: 050625-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111438270
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PH

