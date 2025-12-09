Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan Ugly Sweater Contest

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Garrison Japan team hosted an “Ugly Sweater” contest Dec. 12 to bring people together in the spirit of fun and creativity!

    #ArmyLife #ArmyTeam #CampZama #HolidaySpirit #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 20:43
    Length: 00:01:05
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    ugly sweater
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

