    78th Troop Command - Holiday Message (2025)

    SMYRNA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Sgt. Thomas Norris

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint Cowser (left), and Brig. Gen. Theodore Scot III (right) give well wishes to the Soldiers within the 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard on Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990170
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-VB701-4841
    Filename: DOD_111437876
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SMYRNA, GEORGIA, US

