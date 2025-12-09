78th Troop Command - Holiday Message (2025)

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint Cowser (left), and Brig. Gen. Theodore Scot III (right) give well wishes to the Soldiers within the 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard on Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Sgt. Thomas Norris)
|12.12.2025
|12.14.2025 13:21
|Package
|990170
|251212-Z-VB701-4841
|DOD_111437876
|00:00:59
|SMYRNA, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
