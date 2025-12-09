109th MPAD departure ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard are honored during a departure ceremony at the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Dec. 13, 2025. The ceremony marked the unit’s upcoming deployment to Germany in support of United States Special Operations Command Europe, recognizing the Soldiers’ readiness to support public affairs operations in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)