    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: MALS-11 and HMH-465 deliver ordnance from Victorville node

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, MAG-16, 3rd MAW, offload ordnance from a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to HMH-465, utilizing a Marine Adjustable Cargo Trailer as part of exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2025. The Marines transported the ordnance back to MCAS Miramar after successful forward arming and refueling point missions at Victorville, California, underscoring 3rd MAW’s ability to sustain fixed-wing operations from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990118
    VIRIN: 251212-M-JE726-1001
    Filename: DOD_111437241
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: MALS-11 and HMH-465 deliver ordnance from Victorville node, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP, 3RDMAW, MWSS-372, HMH-465, STEEL KNIGHT 25, MALS-11

