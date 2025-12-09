Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: MALS-11 and HMH-465 deliver ordnance from Victorville node

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, MAG-16, 3rd MAW, offload ordnance from a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to HMH-465, utilizing a Marine Adjustable Cargo Trailer as part of exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2025. The Marines transported the ordnance back to MCAS Miramar after successful forward arming and refueling point missions at Victorville, California, underscoring 3rd MAW’s ability to sustain fixed-wing operations from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)