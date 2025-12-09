Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Panamanian security services assault a simulated mortar point during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990116
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-GV534-9356
|Filename:
|DOD_111437228
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Assault Mission B-Roll, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
