1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team conducts .50 cal. live fire at Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Wash., Dec 12, 2025. The M2's range and power allows crews to suppress threats and protect maneuvering forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Omarion Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 22:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990112
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-SU971-8245
|Filename:
|DOD_111437199
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Conducts .50 Cal. Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.