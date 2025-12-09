Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Conducts .50 Cal. Live Fire Exercise

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team conducts .50 cal. live fire at Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Wash., Dec 12, 2025. The M2's range and power allows crews to suppress threats and protect maneuvering forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Omarion Hall)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990112
    VIRIN: 251212-A-SU971-8245
    Filename: DOD_111437199
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    50 Cal
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    Yakima Training Center
    Stryker
    infantry

