Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tech. Sgt. Josh Lein – NFL Carolina Panthers Shout-Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Josh Lien, 378th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron patrolman, sends a shout-out to the Carolina Panthers, while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 09:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990106
    VIRIN: 251204-F-GC829-1002
    Filename: DOD_111437149
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Josh Lein – NFL Carolina Panthers Shout-Out, by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    378th AEW
    NFLPanthers
    Carolina Panthers
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download