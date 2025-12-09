U.S. Army Spc. Taylor Starnes of Bean Station, Tennessee gives a holiday shout-out to family and friends while deployed to Grafenwoehr, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 04:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990083
|VIRIN:
|251213-A-PH391-9789
|Filename:
|DOD_111437085
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|BEAN STATION, TENNESSEE, US
This work, Holiday Message to Family and Friends - 278th ACR, by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
