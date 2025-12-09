Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Message to Family and Friends - 278th ACR

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Taylor Starnes of Bean Station, Tennessee gives a holiday shout-out to family and friends while deployed to Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 04:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990083
    VIRIN: 251213-A-PH391-9789
    Filename: DOD_111437085
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: BEAN STATION, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Message to Family and Friends - 278th ACR, by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    Tennessee Army national Guard
    Holiday Season 2005
    Tennessee National Guard
    GenericHoliday2025

