    Holiday Message to Family and Friends - 278th ACR

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ridge Clark of Maryville, Tennessee, gives a holiday shout-out to family and friends while deployed to Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 04:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990075
    VIRIN: 251212-A-PH391-5055
    Filename: DOD_111437048
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Holiday Message to Family and Friends - 278th ACR, by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Tennessee National Gaurd
    holiday 2025
    GenericHoliday2025

