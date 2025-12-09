Coast Guard rescues 2 hunters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Astoria conducts a hoist to rescue 2 stranded hunters from a remote cabin in the vicinity of the Suiattle River Valley, Washington. The hunters became stranded after floodwaters washed out their only egress route and they ran out of food. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)