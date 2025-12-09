Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 hunters

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Astoria conducts a hoist to rescue 2 stranded hunters from a remote cabin in the vicinity of the Suiattle River Valley, Washington. The hunters became stranded after floodwaters washed out their only egress route and they ran out of food. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 00:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990071
    VIRIN: 251212-G-AA112-1001
    PIN: AA11222
    Filename: DOD_111437006
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

