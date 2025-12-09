Lance Cpl. Gonter - Washington Commanders Shout-out

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter, combat photographer, Communication Strategy and Operations Division, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to his family and favorite football team, the Washington Commanders, from Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2025. This video was made to support the NFL Christmas Gameday event on Netflix. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|12.12.2025
|12.12.2025 22:26
|Greetings
|990065
|251212-M-JK065-1003
|DOD_111436898
|00:00:10
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
