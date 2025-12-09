U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Grimes, administrative clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to the Detroit Lions, from Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2025. This video was made to support the National Football League Christmas Gameday event on Netflix. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 22:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990063
|VIRIN:
|251212-M-NI027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111436869
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lance Cpl. Grimes – Detroit Lions Shout-out, by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
