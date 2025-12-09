Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lance Cpl. Grimes – Detroit Lions Shout-out

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Grimes, administrative clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to the Detroit Lions, from Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2025. This video was made to support the National Football League Christmas Gameday event on Netflix. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990063
    VIRIN: 251212-M-NI027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111436869
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    NFLLions, Hawaii, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM,  FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, Shoutout

