U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield, combat graphics specialist, Communication Strategy and Operations division, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, wishes his family happy holidays and gives a shout out to the Detroit Lions at Camp H.M. Smith, Dec. 11, 2025. This video was made to support the NFL Christmas Gameday event on Netflix. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 22:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990061
|VIRIN:
|251211-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111436843
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|LUDINGTON, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield - Detroit Lions Shout-out, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.