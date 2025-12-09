Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: B-Roll: 3rd MAW retrogrades forward node at Mather

    MATHER AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, retrograde from a forward arming and refueling point that supported forward operations for F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, MAG-11, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Sacramento Mather Airport, California, Dec. 11, 2025. The Marines inserted and departed the forward node with support from a U.S. Air Force KC-130J assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, underscoring 3rd MAW’s ability to sustain fixed-wing operations from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990060
    VIRIN: 251212-M-M0891-2001
    Filename: DOD_111436841
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: MATHER AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: B-Roll: 3rd MAW retrogrades forward node at Mather, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP, 3RDMAW, MWSS-372, VMFA-311, STEEL KNIGHT 25, MALS-11

