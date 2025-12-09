Steel Knight 25: B-Roll: 3rd MAW retrogrades forward node at Mather

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, retrograde from a forward arming and refueling point that supported forward operations for F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, MAG-11, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Sacramento Mather Airport, California, Dec. 11, 2025. The Marines inserted and departed the forward node with support from a U.S. Air Force KC-130J assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, underscoring 3rd MAW’s ability to sustain fixed-wing operations from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)