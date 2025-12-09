Steel Knight 25 REEL: Mass Casualty Training

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen from all across the joint force transport simulated casualties as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines, Sailors and Airmen during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6- 10, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Hard-Aggressive-Dubstep-Metal_AdobeStock_1555243178, composed by Alexey Anisimov)
