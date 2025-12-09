Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 REEL: Mass Casualty Training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen from all across the joint force transport simulated casualties as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines, Sailors and Airmen during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6- 10, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Hard-Aggressive-Dubstep-Metal_AdobeStock_1555243178, composed by Alexey Anisimov)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990058
    VIRIN: 251211-M-NG634-1001
    Filename: DOD_111436785
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Steel Knight 25 REEL: Mass Casualty Training, by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint force
    3rd MAW
    MASSCAS
    4th Medical Bn
    USMC
    Steel Knight 25

