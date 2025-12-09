Steel Knight 25 REEL: Mass Casualty Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen from all across the joint force transport simulated casualties as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines, Sailors and Airmen during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6- 10, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Hard-Aggressive-Dubstep-Metal_AdobeStock_1555243178, composed by Alexey Anisimov)