Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: 3rd MAW CG and Warhorses Depart for Battlefield Circulation

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, depart Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, California, for a battlefield circulation flight in support of exercise Steel Knight, Dec. 12, 2025. The aircraft departed Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California to refuel at the Victorville node, demonstrating 3rd MAW’s ability to rapidly insert, refuel, and egress from distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)
|12.12.2025
|12.12.2025 20:38
|B-Roll
|990057
|251212-M-HA211-1001
|DOD_111436732
|00:02:12
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
