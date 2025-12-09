Coast Guard rescues 5 people off Egmont Key

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued five boaters after their 32-foot vessel sank 28 miles west of Egmont Key, Friday. The five boaters were in stable condition and safely transported to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at Tierra Verde Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990054
|VIRIN:
|251212-O-G0107-7924
|Filename:
|DOD_111436696
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.