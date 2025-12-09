Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 5 people off Egmont Key

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued five boaters after their 32-foot vessel sank 28 miles west of Egmont Key, Friday. The five boaters were in stable condition and safely transported to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at Tierra Verde Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990054
    VIRIN: 251212-O-G0107-7924
    Filename: DOD_111436696
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG, SAR, Rescue, Egmont Key

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download