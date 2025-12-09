Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Cadet to Commander | MICC CG cheers on Army as they take on Navy

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, the #MICC Commanding General and former West Point running back, class of 1998, is living proof that this old rivalry and the legacy of excellence continues!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990051
    VIRIN: 251203-O-HP256-4159
    Filename: DOD_111436674
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Cadet to Commander | MICC CG cheers on Army as they take on Navy, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MICC
    Goarmybeatnavy
    ContractingforSoldiers
    ARMYNAVY2025

    OPTIONS

