Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Bn., 11th Marines load HIMARS during Steel Knight 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines assigned to Tango Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division load an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 7, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Horror Background Mysterious Music composed by: ChillSound /stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990046
    VIRIN: 251210-M-LQ016-1002
    Filename: DOD_111436645
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Bn., 11th Marines load HIMARS during Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Division
    USMC News
    11th Reg
    Marines
    HIMARS
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download