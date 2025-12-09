1st Bn., 11th Marines fire HIMARS during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines assigned to Tango Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 7, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Horror Background Mysterious Music composed by: ChillSound /stock.adobe.com)
