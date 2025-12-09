U.S. Army Soldiers with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct a homecoming ceremony at Hangar Five, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, December 12, 2025. The 277th Maintenance Company has supported numerous emergency response operations and has most recently provided personnel and expertise in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB). (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Thomas Norris)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990041
|VIRIN:
|251212-Z-QG422-5313
|Filename:
|DOD_111436623
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 277th Welcome Home Ceremony (B-Roll Package), by SGT Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.