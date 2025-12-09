277th Welcome Home Ceremony (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct a homecoming ceremony at Hangar Five, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, December 12, 2025. The 277th Maintenance Company has supported numerous emergency response operations and has most recently provided personnel and expertise in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB). (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Thomas Norris)