    277th Welcome Home Ceremony (B-Roll Package)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct a homecoming ceremony at Hangar Five, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, December 12, 2025. The 277th Maintenance Company has supported numerous emergency response operations and has most recently provided personnel and expertise in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB). (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 20:03
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    homecoming ceremony
    277th Maintenance Company
    78th Troop Command

