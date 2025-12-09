Video memorializing the 248 Soldiers that were lost in the Arrow Air Flight 1285R crash in Gander, Newfoundland on December 12, 1985. This video was pieced together with archival photos from 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). This video was released to be a part of the 40th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)
Interviews with:
Col. Duke Reim
Commander, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE"
Eric Harrington
Former member of 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment
Joe Porter
Former member of 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 17:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990032
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-KQ181-7642
|Filename:
|DOD_111436553
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
