Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    40th annual Gander Memorial video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Video memorializing the 248 Soldiers that were lost in the Arrow Air Flight 1285R crash in Gander, Newfoundland on December 12, 1985. This video was pieced together with archival photos from 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). This video was released to be a part of the 40th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)

    Soundbites with:

    1st Lt. Thomas Sonnie
    Division Historian, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Ronald Reagan
    40th President of the United States

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990028
    VIRIN: 251204-A-KQ181-8480
    Filename: DOD_111436540
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th annual Gander Memorial video, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    strike
    Gander
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download