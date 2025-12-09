40th annual Gander Memorial video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video memorializing the 248 Soldiers that were lost in the Arrow Air Flight 1285R crash in Gander, Newfoundland on December 12, 1985. This video was pieced together with archival photos from 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). This video was released to be a part of the 40th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)



Soundbites with:



1st Lt. Thomas Sonnie

Division Historian, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)



Ronald Reagan

40th President of the United States