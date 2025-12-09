Sustaining the mission, one vehicle at a time

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan "Kent" Nelsen, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief of multi-purpose maintenance, and Thomas Lytle, 92nd LRS vehicle maintenance flight director of operations, discuss the purpose of the vehicle maintenance flight on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 12, 2025. The vehicle maintenance flight provides year-round support, maintaining and repairing base vehicles that enables Fairchild's global refueling mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|12.12.2025
|12.12.2025 17:20
|Interviews
|990026
|251212-F-QA066-1001
|DOD_111436521
|00:01:15
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
