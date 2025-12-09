Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustaining the mission, one vehicle at a time

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan "Kent" Nelsen, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief of multi-purpose maintenance, and Thomas Lytle, 92nd LRS vehicle maintenance flight director of operations, discuss the purpose of the vehicle maintenance flight on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 12, 2025. The vehicle maintenance flight provides year-round support, maintaining and repairing base vehicles that enables Fairchild's global refueling mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990026
    VIRIN: 251212-F-QA066-1001
    Filename: DOD_111436521
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining the mission, one vehicle at a time, by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

