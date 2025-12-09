Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment Inactivation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The final commander and senior enlisted leader of 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment; Lt. Col. Adam Keller and Command Sgt. Maj Trevor Clark lead the units inactivation ceremony 12 December, 2025 on Fort Drum, NY. An inactivation ceremony is held to mark the end of a military unit’s existence and acknowledge the accomplishments achieved during its service, allowing a formal transition of personnel and resources. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990023
    VIRIN: 251212-A-AO831-5232
    Filename: DOD_111436498
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment Inactivation Ceremony, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download