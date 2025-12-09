Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop in to M&T Bank Stadium ahead of 2025 Army Navy Game

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Point of view video from Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston of the U.S. Army Parachute Team as he makes a practice demonstration parachute jump on 12 December 2025 ahead of the Army Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990022
    VIRIN: 251212-D-GH686-2239
    Filename: DOD_111436497
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Golden Knights
    Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army
    parachute
    Baltimore
    Army Navy Game, Baltimore, football, parachute, Golden Knights, U.S. Army

