Navy v Army Navy Social

On this field, the rivalry runs deep — but the respect runs deeper.

Navy Reserve Sailors from NRC Atlanta stand shoulder-to-shoulder against Army Reserve Soldiers of the 335th Signal Command, both forged in service to the nation and united by purpose.

Four quarters. Five minutes each. One field. One city.

A shadow game played not for glory — but for camaraderie, connection, and esprit de corps.

Under the lights at Georgia State University, these Citizen-Warriors come together to compete with pride, push each other harder, and strengthen the bond that makes our Armed Forces one team.