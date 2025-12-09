Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Hilson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    On this field, the rivalry runs deep — but the respect runs deeper.
    Navy Reserve Sailors from NRC Atlanta stand shoulder-to-shoulder against Army Reserve Soldiers of the 335th Signal Command, both forged in service to the nation and united by purpose.
    Four quarters. Five minutes each. One field. One city.
    A shadow game played not for glory — but for camaraderie, connection, and esprit de corps.
    Under the lights at Georgia State University, these Citizen-Warriors come together to compete with pride, push each other harder, and strengthen the bond that makes our Armed Forces one team.

    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 16:49
    This work, Navy v Army Navy Social, by SSG Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

