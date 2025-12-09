Point of view video from Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara of the U.S. Army Parachute Team as he makes a demonstration parachute jump on 12 December 2025. The practice jump was in preparation for the Army Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara )
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990018
|VIRIN:
|251212-D-GH686-1206
|Filename:
|DOD_111436430
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights jump in to M&T Bank Stadium ahead of 2025 Army Navy Game, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.