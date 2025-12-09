Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth Unveils Sign for Future Spacecom Headquarters

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to service members, federal employees and community partners at the ceremony unveiling the sign at the future location of U.S. Space Command headquarters in Huntsville, Ala., Dec. 12, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 990017
    Filename: DOD_111436397
    Length: 00:39:25
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
