    DPAA 231 ID Announcement

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Kelly McKeague, the director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and Dr. John Byrd, the scientific analysis director of DPAA gives remarks at the Daniel K. Inouye DPAA Center of Excellence on Dec. 4, 2025. DPAA made a record breaking 231 identifications in fiscal year 2025. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. service members missing from past conflicts to their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    Location: HAWAII, US

    Milestone
    Achievement
    DPAA
    Identification

