Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners conduct boardings off Papua New Guinea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    10.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) and Papua New Guinea Customs and Fishery officers conduct boardings in the Papua New Guinea exclusive economic zone Oct. 21, 2025. During their 81-day Operation Blue Pacific patrol, the Harriet Lane crew exercised partnerships with Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, and Tonga, conducting a total of 31 total fishing vessel boardings that yielded 20 potential violations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990014
    VIRIN: 251021-G-BB085-2001
    Filename: DOD_111436358
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download