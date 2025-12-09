U.S. Coast Guard, partners conduct boardings off Papua New Guinea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) and Papua New Guinea Customs and Fishery officers conduct boardings in the Papua New Guinea exclusive economic zone Oct. 21, 2025. During their 81-day Operation Blue Pacific patrol, the Harriet Lane crew exercised partnerships with Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, and Tonga, conducting a total of 31 total fishing vessel boardings that yielded 20 potential violations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)