USS Forrest Sherman Returns to Naval Station Norfolk from Deployment

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 12, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) Two, returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month deployment, Dec. 12, 2025. Forrest Sherman departed Norfolk as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG 12) for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. The deployment underscored the U.S. Navy's commitment to maritime security and stability in the regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)