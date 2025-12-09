U.S. Air Force Thunderbird #8 visited Beale Air Force Base, California, to conduct a site survey in preparation for Beale's upcoming Air and Space Show on February 7, 2025. This reel was created for social media and contains b-roll of Thunderbird #8, an F-16D General Dynamics Fighting Falcon's flight, site survey, landing, taxiing and take-off. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990010
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-WX919-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111436176
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbird #8 Visits Beale AFB for a Site Survey - Social Media Reel, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.