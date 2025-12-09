Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird #8 Visits Beale AFB for a Site Survey - Social Media Reel

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird #8 visited Beale Air Force Base, California, to conduct a site survey in preparation for Beale's upcoming Air and Space Show on February 7, 2025. This reel was created for social media and contains b-roll of Thunderbird #8, an F-16D General Dynamics Fighting Falcon's flight, site survey, landing, taxiing and take-off. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990010
    VIRIN: 250207-F-WX919-1002
    Filename: DOD_111436176
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Force Thunderbirds
    57th Wing
    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025
    Thunderbird #8

