CLB 15 Transfers Authority to 1st CEB (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15 (CLB 15), Combat Logistics Regiment 17 (CLR 17), 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG), and 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st CEB), 1st Marine Division (1st MARDIV), all assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), conduct a transfer of authority ceremony in Yuma, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Colin Graham, the commanding officer of CLB15, CLR17, 1st MLG, assigned to JTF-SB, transferred authority to Lt. Col. Tyrone Barrion, the commanding officer of 1st CEB, 1st MARDIV, in support of JTF-SB. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)