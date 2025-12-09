Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB 15 Transfers Authority to 1st CEB (B-Roll)

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Department of War Southern Border   

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15 (CLB 15), Combat Logistics Regiment 17 (CLR 17), 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG), and 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st CEB), 1st Marine Division (1st MARDIV), all assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), conduct a transfer of authority ceremony in Yuma, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Colin Graham, the commanding officer of CLB15, CLR17, 1st MLG, assigned to JTF-SB, transferred authority to Lt. Col. Tyrone Barrion, the commanding officer of 1st CEB, 1st MARDIV, in support of JTF-SB. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990007
    VIRIN: 251212-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111436123
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    Task Force Forge
    Southern Border Barrier
    DoDSWB25
    USMC
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony

