Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCOLCoE Army-Navy Game Shout Out, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Collier, of the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence conduct a holiday shoutout message in support of the 2025 Army-Navy game on 12 December, 2025 at Fort Bliss, TX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 15:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990006
    VIRIN: 251212-A-QP427-8140
    Filename: DOD_111436108
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOLCoE Army-Navy Game Shout Out, 2025, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Navy
    GoArmyAcademy
    Army Navy 2025
    Army Navy 2025 game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download