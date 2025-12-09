SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony: Remarks by Lt. Gen. Pettus

Remarks by Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, acting commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), during the SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. Pettus assumed command from Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who is retiring after 37 years of service. (SOUTHCOM video)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990004
|VIRIN:
|251212-D-D0465-2409
|Filename:
|DOD_111436090
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
