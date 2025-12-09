Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony: Remarks by Lt. Gen. Pettus

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    Remarks by Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, acting commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), during the SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. Pettus assumed command from Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who is retiring after 37 years of service. (SOUTHCOM video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990004
    VIRIN: 251212-D-D0465-2409
    Filename: DOD_111436090
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Evan Pettus
    Alvin Holsey

