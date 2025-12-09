Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony: Remarks by Gen. Caine

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    Remarks by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine during the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) relinquishment of command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who is retiring after 37 years of service, relinquished command to Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus. (SOUTHCOM video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990003
    VIRIN: 251212-D-D0465-8553
    Filename: DOD_111436087
    Length: 00:15:38
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony: Remarks by Gen. Caine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

