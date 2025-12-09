SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony: Remarks by Gen. Caine

Remarks by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine during the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) relinquishment of command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who is retiring after 37 years of service, relinquished command to Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus. (SOUTHCOM video)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990003
|VIRIN:
|251212-D-D0465-8553
|Filename:
|DOD_111436087
|Length:
|00:15:38
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
