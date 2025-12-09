SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony: Remarks by Gen. Caine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990003" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Remarks by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine during the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) relinquishment of command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who is retiring after 37 years of service, relinquished command to Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus. (SOUTHCOM video)