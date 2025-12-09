video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Acquisition Corps Soldiers assigned to Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 51C, Contracting NCO, share their experiences and perspectives in The People Behind the Mission: 51C.



This video highlights the critical role 51C Soldiers play in supporting Army operations through acquisition, contracting, and logistical support. Through personal stories and insights, Soldiers discuss their career paths, responsibilities, and the impact their work has on mission success across the force.



The People Behind the Mission: 51C offers an inside look at the professionalism, dedication, and expertise required to serve as a Contracting NCO and underscores how acquisition professionals directly contribute to readiness and operational effectiveness.