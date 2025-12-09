U.S. Army Acquisition Corps Soldiers assigned to Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 51C, Contracting NCO, share their experiences and perspectives in The People Behind the Mission: 51C.
This video highlights the critical role 51C Soldiers play in supporting Army operations through acquisition, contracting, and logistical support. Through personal stories and insights, Soldiers discuss their career paths, responsibilities, and the impact their work has on mission success across the force.
The People Behind the Mission: 51C offers an inside look at the professionalism, dedication, and expertise required to serve as a Contracting NCO and underscores how acquisition professionals directly contribute to readiness and operational effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989993
|VIRIN:
|251212-O-VF552-3352
|Filename:
|DOD_111435937
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The People Behind the Mission: 51C, by Wiley Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.