    The People Behind the Mission: 51C

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Wiley Robinson 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    U.S. Army Acquisition Corps Soldiers assigned to Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 51C, Contracting NCO, share their experiences and perspectives in The People Behind the Mission: 51C.

    This video highlights the critical role 51C Soldiers play in supporting Army operations through acquisition, contracting, and logistical support. Through personal stories and insights, Soldiers discuss their career paths, responsibilities, and the impact their work has on mission success across the force.

    The People Behind the Mission: 51C offers an inside look at the professionalism, dedication, and expertise required to serve as a Contracting NCO and underscores how acquisition professionals directly contribute to readiness and operational effectiveness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989993
    VIRIN: 251212-O-VF552-3352
    Filename: DOD_111435937
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The People Behind the Mission: 51C, by Wiley Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

