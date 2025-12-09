Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Catching Up With The Commander: Airman 1st Class Deborah Fuller

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, and Airman 1st Class Deborah Fuller, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function journeyman, play a game of catch during a candid conversation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 5, 2025. Fuller expressed her commitment to people and the mission through the stories of her journey to the United States, her enlistment into the Air Force and the development of her skills and career.

