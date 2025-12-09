Catching Up With The Commander: Airman 1st Class Deborah Fuller

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, and Airman 1st Class Deborah Fuller, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function journeyman, play a game of catch during a candid conversation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 5, 2025. Fuller expressed her commitment to people and the mission through the stories of her journey to the United States, her enlistment into the Air Force and the development of her skills and career.