    JBAB 2025 Holiday Video

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    A holiday video featuring Col. James Clark, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th wing commander, and CMSgt Anthony Thompson Jr., JBAB and 11th wing senior enlisted leader, acknowledging the past year and accomplishments of the base. Members of the installation also came together to wish a happy holidays to the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 14:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989991
    VIRIN: 251121-F-VL625-8273
    Filename: DOD_111435893
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB 2025 Holiday Video, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    happy holiday
    NCR
    jbab
    AFDW
    11th Wing

