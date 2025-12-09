JBAB 2025 Holiday Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A holiday video featuring Col. James Clark, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th wing commander, and CMSgt Anthony Thompson Jr., JBAB and 11th wing senior enlisted leader, acknowledging the past year and accomplishments of the base. Members of the installation also came together to wish a happy holidays to the community.