Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 53rd Wing sends Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    53rd Wing

    Col. Scott A. Gunn, Commander, 53d Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and CMSgt Chad W. VanCleave-Goff, Command Chief, 53d Wing, extend holiday greetings to the Airmen, civilian workforce, contractors, community partners, and families of the 53d Wing this holiday season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 13:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989985
    VIRIN: 251212-F-F3361-7462
    Filename: DOD_111435649
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 53rd Wing sends Holiday Greetings, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Eglin AFB
    Eglin AB
    53rd wing
    Eglin AF Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download