    Happy 389th Birthday of the National Guard from MDNG Leadership

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover and Ensign Chazz Kibler

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Leadership of the Maryland National Guard wish a happy birthday to the National Guard at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, December 12, 2025. They also thanked Maryland National Guardsmen for their service and dedication to their state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover and Mr. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 14:57
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Happy 389th Birthday of the National Guard from MDNG Leadership, by A1C Sarah Hoover and ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS

    Maryland National Guard
    Warfield Air National Guard Base

