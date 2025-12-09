Happy 389th Birthday of the National Guard from MDNG Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership of the Maryland National Guard wish a happy birthday to the National Guard at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, December 12, 2025. They also thanked Maryland National Guardsmen for their service and dedication to their state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover and Mr. Chazz Kibler)