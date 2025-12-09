Happy 389th Birthday of the National Guard from MDNG Leadership

Leadership of the Maryland National Guard wish a happy birthday to the National Guard at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, December 12, 2025. They also thanked Maryland National Guardsmen for their service and dedication to their state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover and Mr. Chazz Kibler)
12.12.2025
12.12.2025
Greetings
|Location:
MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
