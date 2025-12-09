A video showcasing the rich history leading to continued advancement that makes Fort Sill, Okla. the installation of the future. (U.S. Army video by Jao'Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989978
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-VZ160-1253
|Filename:
|DOD_111435535
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Garrison Heritage Mission Video, by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.