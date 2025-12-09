Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Garrison Heritage Mission Video

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A video showcasing the rich history leading to continued advancement that makes Fort Sill, Okla. the installation of the future. (U.S. Army video by Jao'Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989978
    VIRIN: 251212-F-VZ160-1253
    Filename: DOD_111435535
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Garrison Heritage Mission Video, by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill

