    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anisha Cross, Airman 1st Class Chauncey Glenn, Airman 1st Class Jada Maylor and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airmen stand ready to defend the homeland with lethal, integrated airpower. The force trains to respond at speed, strengthen deterrence and protect the nation against emerging threats across every domain. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Audiovisual Squadron)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989968
    VIRIN: 251212-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 250012
    Filename: DOD_111435265
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    This work, Be Bold, by A1C Anisha Cross, A1C Chauncey Glenn, A1C Jada Maylor and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homeland Defense
    combat ready airmen
    Airpower Anytime Anywhere
    Lethailty
    Fighter Jets
    Deterrence & Defense

