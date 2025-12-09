Ten teams competed in the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Best Drone Warfighter Competition at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 8-10, 2025.
7ATC hosted the multinational USAREUR-AF’s Best Drone Warfighter Competition to test and showcase unmanned aerial system operator capabilities, and serve as a visible culmination of experimentation, readiness and transformational warfighting initiatives to ensure participating U.S., Allied and Partner Soldiers are trained, tested and ready to deploy modern UAS capabilities in complex operational environments. The U.S. team who scored the highest in the USAREUR-AF competetion is moving forward to compete in the U.S. Army's first BDWC in February 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989966
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-EF519-5282
|Filename:
|DOD_111435064
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Holds Competition to Determine Best Drone Warfighters in European Theater, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
