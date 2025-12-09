Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Holds Competition to Determine Best Drone Warfighters in European Theater

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Ten teams competed in the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Best Drone Warfighter Competition at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 8-10, 2025.
    7ATC hosted the multinational USAREUR-AF’s Best Drone Warfighter Competition to test and showcase unmanned aerial system operator capabilities, and serve as a visible culmination of experimentation, readiness and transformational warfighting initiatives to ensure participating U.S., Allied and Partner Soldiers are trained, tested and ready to deploy modern UAS capabilities in complex operational environments. The U.S. team who scored the highest in the USAREUR-AF competetion is moving forward to compete in the U.S. Army's first BDWC in February 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 09:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989966
    VIRIN: 251212-A-EF519-5282
    Filename: DOD_111435064
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

