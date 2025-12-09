U.S. Army Holds Competition to Determine Best Drone Warfighters in European Theater

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989966" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ten teams competed in the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Best Drone Warfighter Competition at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 8-10, 2025.

7ATC hosted the multinational USAREUR-AF’s Best Drone Warfighter Competition to test and showcase unmanned aerial system operator capabilities, and serve as a visible culmination of experimentation, readiness and transformational warfighting initiatives to ensure participating U.S., Allied and Partner Soldiers are trained, tested and ready to deploy modern UAS capabilities in complex operational environments. The U.S. team who scored the highest in the USAREUR-AF competetion is moving forward to compete in the U.S. Army's first BDWC in February 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)