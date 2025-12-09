U.S. Army Soldiers from the Tennessee, Oklahoma and Arkansas National Guard arrive at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. to receive a briefing ahead of joining Joint Task Force--District of Columbia, Dec. 9, 2025. About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989964
|VIRIN:
|251209-Z-DS819-1059
|Filename:
|DOD_111435001
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Additional Troops Support National Guard Joint Task Force D.C. Mission, by SSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
