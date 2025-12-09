Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional Troops Support National Guard Joint Task Force D.C. Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Tennessee, Oklahoma and Arkansas National Guard arrive at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. to receive a briefing ahead of joining Joint Task Force--District of Columbia, Dec. 9, 2025. About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989964
    VIRIN: 251209-Z-DS819-1059
    Filename: DOD_111435001
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Additional Troops Support National Guard Joint Task Force D.C. Mission, by SSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe
    JTF-DC; D.C. Safe; Joint Task Force D.C.

